Bison safety: Former park ranger shares advice

MEDORA, N.D. (KQCD) - A former Theodore Roosevelt National Park Ranger is sharing his experience with bison after a park visitor was injured by a bison last Saturday.

John Heiser says he worked as a park ranger for 47 years and one of his primary jobs was to keep bison in the park. Heiser says he also responded to several visitors being injured by bison during his career.

He advises people visiting the park to be aware of their surroundings and keep their distance if they encounter bison. Heiser also has advice if you are in the backcountry on a trail and come in close contact with the animals.

“First thing you do is assess quickly and I mean within five seconds you should be able to say what is going on with that particular bison, and you get out of the way; go right or left as a general rule off the trail,” said Heiser.

“But I always tell the public that you need to climb a butte, get behind a tree, get behind a large sandstone rock, get out of their way,” said Heiser.

The National Park Service says the female victim sustained significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.

The incident is being investigated.

