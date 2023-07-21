Attorney General Drew Wrigley reveals information regarding Fargo shooter

Muhamad Barakat
Muhamad Barakat(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley revealed more details about last week’s critical incident in Fargo and 37-year-old shooter Muhamad Barakat.

Wrigley announced Barakat was a Syrian national who came to the United States in 2012 and gained U.S. citizenship in 2019. Wrigley did not disclose when Barakat moved to the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Authorities said Barakat had been researching mass shooting events for several years and that more firearms were found inside his apartment. They say Barakat did online searching looking for crowded events in Fargo-Moorhead for the day of the incident.

U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Mac Schneider said that the investigation into Barakat’s past is still ongoing.

