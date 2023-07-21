All abilities, inclusive playground opens in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - What started as a dream in Dickinson is now complete.

“Right now, there’s not a playground that Beckett can come play side by side with another kid in Dickinson,” said Sarah Carlson, Dickinson.

Friendship Park is the first playground in town to incorporate attractions that children of all abilities can enjoy.

“It’s fun, this is different than the other parks because it’s bigger than the other parks and it has more things to do,” said Ella Klusmann, Dickinson.

“You’ve got the harness that lifts up and you’re able to take and connect the sides here so that it doesn’t move back and forth while you’re able to get them set in the swing here,” said Executive Director Benjamin Rae, Dickinson Parks and Recreation.

Rae says the park’s rubber surfaces and ramps help those in wheelchairs get around. It also features sensory activities to meet those needs.

Rae says it wouldn’t be possible without support from the city, county and community members recognizing the need for the space.

“They were able to raise several hundred thousand dollars to make this a reality,” said Rae.

A reality that will be enjoyed by youth for years to come.

The park also includes restrooms and a rentable shelter with picnic tables.

Rae says they hope to add a walking trail in the future.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.