All abilities, inclusive playground opens in Dickinson

Friendship Park in Dickinson
Friendship Park in Dickinson(KQCD)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - What started as a dream in Dickinson is now complete.

“Right now, there’s not a playground that Beckett can come play side by side with another kid in Dickinson,” said Sarah Carlson, Dickinson.

Friendship Park is the first playground in town to incorporate attractions that children of all abilities can enjoy.

“It’s fun, this is different than the other parks because it’s bigger than the other parks and it has more things to do,” said Ella Klusmann, Dickinson.

“You’ve got the harness that lifts up and you’re able to take and connect the sides here so that it doesn’t move back and forth while you’re able to get them set in the swing here,” said Executive Director Benjamin Rae, Dickinson Parks and Recreation.

Rae says the park’s rubber surfaces and ramps help those in wheelchairs get around. It also features sensory activities to meet those needs.

Rae says it wouldn’t be possible without support from the city, county and community members recognizing the need for the space.

“They were able to raise several hundred thousand dollars to make this a reality,” said Rae.

A reality that will be enjoyed by youth for years to come.

The park also includes restrooms and a rentable shelter with picnic tables.

Rae says they hope to add a walking trail in the future.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mickelson
UPDATE: Search to resume Friday for Richard Mickelson
Five injured in two vehicle crash in Williston
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Weapons from shooter in Fargo shooting
Seven firearms, 1,800 rounds and a homemade grenade found in Fargo shooter’s possession
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
WATCH: ND Attorney General news conference regarding use of deadly force in Fargo shooting

Latest News

Wrigley Fargo Police presser graphic
Soon: A.G. Wrigley discusses the investigation into last week’s police shooting incident in Fargo
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/20/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/20/2023
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 7/20/23