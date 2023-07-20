Vikings wideout Jordan Addison clocked at 140 mph on I-94

Jordan Addison arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft,...
Jordan Addison arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Dana Thiede
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAGAN, Minn. (KARE 11) — Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison is making his way into the headlines before playing his first down in the NFL, and the reason for the attention is not likely to please the organization.

An incident report issued by the Minnesota State Patrol says the 21-year-old Addison was pulled over on eastbound I-94 near Dale Street shortly after 3 a.m. after being clocked doing 140 mph in his Lamborghini. That’s 85 mph over the posted speed limit on that urban stretch of interstate, which is 55 mph.

Addison was issued a citation by the trooper for speed and reckless driving. Minnesota law says those busted driving over 100 mph can lose their license for six months. The House Statute Research office says a jail sentence of up to a year and a potential fine of up to $2,500 are also possible.

The Vikings released a one-line statement, saying: “We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.”

Addison was selected 23rd overall in the first round out of USC in the 2023 NFL Draft.

