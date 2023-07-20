Urban Harvest opens for the summer season

People look around at Urban Harvest stands in Bismarck
People look around at Urban Harvest stands in Bismarck
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Urban Harvest is back for another summer.

This year, there are old and new favorites, including a build-your-own bouquet booth, along with food trucks. Entertainment schedules can be found on Bismarck Urban Harvest’s website.

“I think it brings in a really good crew because there’s a lot of people who don’t know about it. So, bringing them in with food and then coming in to just check it out there;’s a lot of good people that come in,” said Avery Fremming, florist at Concrete Daisiez.

Urban Harvest runs each Thursday through August 10 at Fourth and Broadway in downtown Bismarck.

