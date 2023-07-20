Urban Harvest opens for the summer season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Urban Harvest is back for another summer.

This year, there are old and new favorites, including a build-your-own bouquet booth, along with food trucks. Entertainment schedules can be found on Bismarck Urban Harvest’s website.

“I think it brings in a really good crew because there’s a lot of people who don’t know about it. So, bringing them in with food and then coming in to just check it out there;’s a lot of good people that come in,” said Avery Fremming, florist at Concrete Daisiez.

Urban Harvest runs each Thursday through August 10 at Fourth and Broadway in downtown Bismarck.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.