‘Swim With Me:’ new program designed to help kids with disabilities feel comfortable in the water

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC says drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1-4. Children with autism are even more at risk of drowning.

Now, a new program in the Capitol City is aimed at keeping those kids safe around the water.

Bella Turnbow is fascinated by the water.

“She loves water. She’s drawn to it, but she was terrified in it,” said Bella’s mom, Lindsay Turnbow.

But now, the 12-year-old is a little bit more comfortable in the pool, thanks to these one-on-one swim lessons. Her teacher, Riley Poppe, is a certified adapted swim instructor.

“We are trained to work with kids with disabilities and meet them at their level and adapt our teaching,” explained Matt Poppe, Swim With Me program coordinator.

Bella’s progress in just one week has been nothing short of incredible.

“Last week, she wasn’t able to get off of the wall or wasn’t able to get off of the platform. Today Riley had her walking around the entire time. And that was awesome to see,” said Matt.

Bella’s mom says what’s also pretty awesome to see, is her daughter having fun in the water.

“If she’s smiling and giggling, she’s definitely enjoying herself,” Lindsay said.

And at the same time, Bella is also learning some important water safety skills that her mom hopes will keep her safe around water.

“Swim With Me” is being offered through Keeping the Promise. Sessions are 30 minutes, once a week for four weeks. The cost of the program is $120 and income-based scholarships are available.

Contact Matt Poppe at mpoppe@poppyspromise.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.