Status of work on Burdick Expressway Bridge heading into State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) — The bridge on Burdick Expressway has been undergoing construction for the last couple of months.

Your News Leader wanted to know how the work would impact traffic during the state fair.

Chad Beggs, assistant district engineer for Minot, said tomorrow morning they will take down some of the traffic control, so there will be two lanes headed toward the fair and one open lane coming west.

He said after the fair, the lane closure headed east will be reinstalled.

“We’re going to take the barriers that are laying in the middle right now and move them to the north side along the sidewalk barrier that’s there,” said Beggs.

He said the continued construction on the bridge is estimated to finish in October. Beggs said they are replacing old concrete to basically provide a longer-lasting bridge.

