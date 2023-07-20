Search continues Thursday for Richard Mickelson

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - As winds died down, the search for a 73-year-old Rolla man who went overboard on Lake Sakakawea resumed Thursday morning. Many agencies joined in on the search.

Rachel Gietzen, a visitor from out of town, said she got the news about Richard Mickelson on Tuesday.

“We heard because we were going up to Van Hook and our in-laws sent us the story, which is so sad; and heard that he had fallen overboard and they can’t find him,” said Gietzen.

Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said Mickelson’s fishing line got caught on the motor, and as he tried to untangle it, he fell in.

“He actually had a sweatshirt on, which the more clothes you have on when you get in the water, that stuff soaks up. You’re way heavier than you would normally be,” said Bristol.

Bristol said he’s been in constant communication with the family. Fire Chief John Degroot said many factors impact a search like this.

“It all varies so much with water temperature, wind direction, size of the person,” said Degroot.

Bristol said the weather calmed down since the last big search effort on Monday, and they know the general vicinity of where Mickelson fell in because of his boat’s GPS.

“We’re actually able to follow their track directly, so we’re going to do a side-scan sonar - see if we can try and find him today,” said Bristol.

Bristol said Arden Eide, a retired Van Hook resident and frequent volunteer with search and rescue, is one of many from the fishing community that called to see how they could help.

“Why not us? We’re actually closer. We’re on the scene way before they are,” said Eide.

North Dakota Game and Fish and a team with Burleigh County’s Sheriff’s Office helped with the search.

Bristol said they’ll update Your News Leader if and when Mickelson is found.

