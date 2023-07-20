Pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail coming soon

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the...
Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company's signature pickle flavor.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wine lovers and pickle lovers, get ready for the first-ever pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company’s signature pickle flavor.

This is the first time that Claussen has entered the beverage market in its 150-year history.

What started off as an April Fool’s prank in 2022 turned into reality.

Spritz Society was surprised by the positive reaction and demand from fans after its prank about a pickle-flavored wine.

The cocktail, officially named Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen, is available for sale exclusively online at spritzsociety.com.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mickelson of Rolla
Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
WATCH: ND Attorney General news conference regarding use of deadly force in Fargo shooting
Weapons from shooter in Fargo shooting
Seven firearms, 1,800 rounds and a homemade grenade found in Fargo shooter’s possession
Nathan A Lang
Man escapes from JRMU in Jamestown
Karlee Koswick
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life

Latest News

KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 7/20/2023
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs