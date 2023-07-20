Passport applications soar nationwide

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re applying for a passport and are lucky enough to live near the Morton Mandan Public Library, you might be able to skip a trip to the post office entirely.

“Easier to come here because you don’t have to wait in line. Yeah,” said passport applicant Rhonda Ritterman.

Ritterman, a future vacationer wanting to renew her expired passport, said she found out she could handle her application at the library online. The U.S. Department of State claims they’ve received over 500,000 applications this previous March, saying it’s “the highest number ever for this time of year, exceeding (their) official projections.”

“We’ve seen quite a bit of applications come through,” said Ethan Eckholm, a passport agent at the Morton Mandan Public Library.

So far this year, 611 passports have been processed at the library. In order to accommodate the increase in applications, they’ve hired two more passport agents since February.

It’s not just an increase in applications that are extending wait times for passports, though.

The library’s director Barb Sandstrom says that potential travelers are unknowingly repeating steps in the application process, often using third-party passport services before going to the post office or library for those same exact services again.

The passport process often feels like it’s out of your control, but Sandstrom says that remembering to bring all of the proper documentation and doing your research before heading to your passport appointment is key to ensuring as smooth a process as possible.

You can find a list of everything you need on the library’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
WATCH: ND Attorney General news conference regarding use of deadly force in Fargo shooting
Richard Mickelson of Rolla
Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday
Weapons from shooter in Fargo shooting
Seven firearms, 1,800 rounds and a homemade grenade found in Fargo shooter’s possession
Nathan A Lang
Man escapes from JRMU in Jamestown
Karlee Koswick
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life

Latest News

Kids at the daycare eating snacks
Daycare providers meal funding cut post COVID, now feeling the impacts
Passport applications soar nationwide
John Hoganson, state parade grand marshal
First ND state paleontologist to serve as Grand Marshal of State Parade
New boats
ND Parks and Recreation purchase new boats for rent