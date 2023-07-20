‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart. (Source: Courtany Amborn/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (Gray News/TMX) - Video captured hail smashing through the roof of a Walmart store in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The extreme weather reportedly forced the Walmart to close after rain could also be seen coming into the store and making a mess around the registers.

Courtnay Amborn shared the video where a woman is heard saying “Oh my God” as large amounts of hail are coming through the roof of the store.

According to reports, the storms swept through the area and brought heavy wind and large amounts of hail to neighborhoods while knocking down several trees.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of tennis ball-sized hail in the region.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
WATCH: ND Attorney General news conference regarding use of deadly force in Fargo shooting
Richard Mickelson of Rolla
Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday
Weapons from shooter in Fargo shooting
Seven firearms, 1,800 rounds and a homemade grenade found in Fargo shooter’s possession
Nathan A Lang
Man escapes from JRMU in Jamestown
Karlee Koswick
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life

Latest News

Kids at the daycare eating snacks
Daycare providers meal funding cut post COVID, now feeling the impacts
Passport applications soar nationwide
FILE - Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos...
Commanders’ Dan Snyder fined $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprieties
FILE - Fans watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the...
NFL owners unanimously approve the $6.05B sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Harris group
John Hoganson, state parade grand marshal
First ND state paleontologist to serve as Grand Marshal of State Parade