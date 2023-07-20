Miss Sparkles’ outdoor storytime in Bismarck is still a hit, even after the pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID required many of us to stay socially distant, wear masks, and limit social gatherings. Many of these restrictions have since been lifted, but one Bismarck-area mandate proved to be so popular, it’s still being practiced today.

“The sun is shining and I’m feelin’ alright,” said Miss Sparkles.

Miss Sparkles isn’t the only one who loves reading outdoors.

“We prefer outdoor storytime. The boys get to run around a little bit and get some sunshine. So outdoor is the way to go,” said Jordan Qvale of Bismarck.

COVID forced the Bismarck Public Library to take the reading program outside. Even in the rain.

“It’s my favorite thing to do and so I love that the community really loves it,” said Miss Sparkles.

Outdoor story time does more for Miss Sparkles and the library than just spreading the love of reading.

“We’re able to kind of spread the word a little bit about how great public libraries are, and especially in Bismarck and Mandan, we have two great public libraries that offer a lot of programs for kids,” said Miss Sparkles. “And so, it kind of gets those families into the libraries and gets those kids library cards that maybe haven’t had their library card yet.”

Outdoor storytime gives children plenty of wiggle room and the freedom to move around to enjoy the outdoors and develop a love of reading.

Miss Sparkles has been the star of the BIsmarck Public Library story time for the past 15 years.

