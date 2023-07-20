Minot to open hazardous household items all year round

Paints(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Starting Monday, the city of Minot is collecting hazardous household products all year round.

Allen Shefstad, landfill foreman, said their waste room will be open for the public to bring many different varieties of paints.

He said a company called Clean Harbors will dispose of them.

“We take antifreeze, fluorescent bulbs - we’re going to have a spot for that. Car batteries, any batteries, we recycle those,” said Shefstad.

Used household oil is limited to fifteen gallons. Shefstad said they’ll also relocate the scale in front of the recycling facility.

