‘I’m also very grateful every day when he comes home’: wife of a local law enforcement officer shares her feelings following Friday’s shooting death

Law enforcement officer families react to Friday's tragedy
Law enforcement officer families react to Friday's tragedy
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

“These officers are not only our husbands, our spouses, but they’re our family,” says Anna Orn, the wife of a West Fargo police officer.

As the community mourns the loss of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, it’s a stark reminder of the dangers for those who wear the badge.

She said her husband messaged her on Friday that three officers were shot and it didn’t look good. So when she picked up their 4-year-old daughter at daycare, she explained the best she could, “I just said, ‘daddy’s not gonna be home later, a bad guy hurt one of daddy’s friends and daddy’s gonna be busy at work’.”

While the families of law enforcement officers know their loved ones are putting themselves in harm’s way each and every day, Orn says she’s confident with the training her husband has received and that she trusts his coworkers to do the right thing in stressful situations.

However, she’s familiar with what she calls “that immediate gut feeling” whenever there is news of an officer being shot and wonders, “What if it’s ours?”

While it can be challenging, she says the law enforcement community is a tight-knit group and that’s her favorite part of her husband’s job.

Through this tragedy, Orn says she’s reminded to not take the time we have for granted and as the wife of someone in law enforcement, “I’m also very grateful every day when he comes home.”

Orn is the owner of the Osgood beauty salon “Hair Addictions.” Her business is donating all proceeds from their retail sales to the families of the officers affected by Friday’s tragic incident. She says her financial advisor has also made an offer to match all the funds that are raised between now and Wallin’s funeral on Saturday.

Orn also has a special message for the fiancé of Wallin, saying, “Everyone is here for you.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mickelson of Rolla
Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday
New Town Oil fire
UPDATE: Four hurt after fire breaks out at well site north of New Town
Woman in serious condition following bison attack
Visitor seriously injured by bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Richard Mickelson of Rolla
UPDATE: Search crews for missing boater near Van Hook pulled due to rough waters
Main Street, Bismarck 1873
On this day in history: how Bismarck got its name

Latest News

Drive-In movie theater in Mobridge, SD offers a trip back in time
Setup underway for 2023 North Dakota State Fair
Burdick Expressway Bridge
Status of work on Burdick Expressway Bridge heading into State Fair
Science Camp
Bismarck High School students participate in molecular biology camp
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 7/19/23