How meteorologists at NWS Bismarck prepare for severe weather events | Severe Weather Warning Process Part 2

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It gets pretty busy in a National Weather Service office when severe weather strikes. Your News Leader stopped by the office responsible for covering 36 counties across western and central North Dakota to learn how they prepare.

Much like you need to have a plan in place in case severe weather strikes your town, the National Weather Service in Bismarck also needs to prepare before they start tracking storms and issuing warnings.

On a quiet weather day, usually, only two meteorologists are needed in the office — one to make forecasts and one to monitor social media and take official observations.

However, on a really busy severe weather day, upwards of eight to 11 meteorologists get called in.

“We’ll have an event coordinator, who’s kind of making sure everyone is doing okay, everybody’s not too tired, and keeping an eye on the big picture,” said Zachary Hargrove, the lead meteorologist at the Bismarck National Weather Service. “We’ll have two to three radar teams. A radar team consists of two people. You’ll usually have one person drawing the polygons, really analyzing the rotation if we’re looking at a tornado threat, and just looking at a number of different things for hail and wind. And then we’ll have another person who’s maybe looking more in-depth, at some of the more advanced data.”

A dedicated person will also be monitoring the environmental conditions — called a mesoanalyst.

“So we’re really just trying to get a really good grasp of what is the current state of the atmosphere and how that might contribute to the potential severe weather event,” said Michael Hollan, a meteorologist at the Bismarck National Weather Service.

Someone will also be monitoring social media — a role that has become more important recently.

“Social media has become a much bigger form of communication for us over the last five to seven years,” said Hargrove.

The bigger severe events will be on the NWS’ radar a couple of days in advance, but sometimes bringing in more staff happens the day of.

“A lot of times when we actually make the decision to get the extra people in will be when SPC, the Storm Prediction Center, is contemplating some kind of severe watch,” said Hargrove.

All these meteorologists then work together to issue, among other things, severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across our area.

Staffing at National Weather Service offices in times of quiet weather versus in times of severe weather (KFYR)

Next week, Meteorologist Jacob Morse will tell us how the NWS draws and disseminates warnings.

