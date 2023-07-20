Germans from Russia Heritage Society holds its 52nd annual international convention

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of North Dakotans had a chance to step into their past. They gathered at Baymont Inn and Suites in Mandan for the Germans from Russia Heritage Society’s 52nd Annual International Convention.

A shared past binds people together, and that’s what draws these Germans from Russia together every year: a shared lineage.

“Over the years, there’s been such a camaraderie of these people, learning about their heritage just such that it just makes you want to come back year after year, to be able to see those people and be able to talk and learn from each other. And I think that’s one of the things we’ve lost in the past,” said Curtis Mertz, president of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society

He said Germans from Russia make up a large segment of the state’s population, and this convention helps them preserve their history.

“The goal is to try and keep our heritage going, trying to learn about other ancestors and learn about other people’s ancestors,” said Mertz.

They say the event is also a time to celebrate the resilience of their relatives, and appreciate where they came from.

“Well, I guess it’s to learn about their heritage to instill a sense of pride in their parents, grandparents, great grandparents’ stories,” said Karen Retzlaff, a member of the Society.

They both hope events like this one will help spread their heritage to younger generations.

The first convention was held in 1971, and there used to be around 2,000 members. There are around half that number now, but they said the spirit is much the same.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.