Five injured in two vehicle crash

By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILLISTON, ND (KFYR) — Five people from Williston were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday around 12:50 p.m. at the roundabout of the intersection of 11th Street and 32nd Ave W, Williston.

A Jeep Wrangler, driven by 42-year-old Anna Blazicevich, and a Ford Edge, driven by 27-year-old Katelund Cooper, collided when the driver of the Jeep entered the roundabout without yielding.

The Ford spun and rolled, landing on its roof. The Jeep spun out and caught fire.

Both drivers and passengers, Nessie Gutierrez and two children, were transported via ambulance to CHI St. Alexius in Williston due to injuries.

Investigators say Blazicevich may have been under the influence of alcohol.

She was arrested for Criminal Vehicular Injury.

