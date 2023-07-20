First ND state paleontologist to serve as Grand Marshal of State Parade

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A few months ago, North Dakota’s first state paleontologist was asked to be the grand marshal in this year’s state parade.

Falling in love with rocks as a child encouraged John Hoganson to pursue the profession.

Hoganson retired from the North Dakota Geological Survey in 2014.

Before that, he developed a Fossil Resource Management Program for North Dakota and helped establish a federal law to protect fossil resources on federal lands.

Hoganson also created the North Dakota State Fossil Collection on display at the Heritage Center in Bismarck.

He also started the state’s public fossil dig and launched the state’s prehistoric life and geology studies programs.

“Well, I think it’s quite an honor for me to be the grand marshal. It’s something I’ve never done before so we were really pleased to be asked to do this,” said Hoganson

John has been recognized all over the state for his dedication.

He received the North Dakota Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service, the North Dakota State University College of Science and Mathematics Master Award and the University of North Dakota Arthur Gray Leonard Award for educational outreach, stewardship and research.

Lastly, he received the public service recognition on the Senate floor from Senator Heidi Heitkamp and induction into West Fargo Packer’s Hall of Fame.

