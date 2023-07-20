Eighth annual River Walk Day at Sertoma Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crowds gathered Wednesday in Sertoma Park for the eighth annual River Walk Day. Over 40 vendors set up around the park for patrons to check out.

“Well, if you go to different cities across the United States, you’ll see that they have gatherings like this quite often near or around their river, and so, that was kind of the inspiration. So, while you’re traveling in their communities and wanting to bring it to ours,” said Amy Jo Johnson, event coordinator.

It’s completely run by volunteers and donations, who wanted to give the community another place they could enjoy local businesses, food, and entertainment.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.