Devils Lake man sentenced for sexually abusing young girls

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Devils Lake man is sentenced to 30 years in prison, after being found guilty of sexually abusing three young girls.

A judge handed down the sentenced for Howard Studhorse on July 19, 2023. Studhorse must first serve 20 years and will then have 10 years of probation. He was given credit for more than two years he has already served behind bars.

Studhorse was charged in 2021 with six felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, and one misdemeanor count of Contributing to Deprivation of a Minor. Court documents say Studhorse forced both a 12-year-old and 13-year-old girl to engage in several different sex acts with him. Documents say five of the incidents happened between March 22 and March 23, 2021.

Documents say in February or March of 2021, Studhorse also ‘willfully encouraged, caused or contributed’ to three young girls to be exposed to and watch pornography.

On February 16, 2023, a jury found Studhorse guilty on five felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, and one misdemeanor count of Contributing to Deprivation of a Minor. One of the felony counts was dismissed on February 6. The sentence for all charges he was found guilty on will be served concurrently.

