Daycare providers meal funding cut post COVID, now feeling the impacts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the pandemic struck, it threw everyone for a loop, but daycare providers were hit particularly hard as the cost of groceries went up.

The federal government stepped in and passed “The Keep Kids Fed Act.” The Act served to bump every daycare provider into the highest tier of relief -- regardless of their school zone. But the Act expired June 30, and providers in higher-income school zones have been bumped back down a tier.

Behind that bend and to the left is the route to “Little Explorers Daycare.” If your kid goes there, you know the route - but you probably don’t know everything that goes into running the business.

Your News Leader spoke with the owner who says the costs, especially for food, can stack up quickly. That’s why she says the end of “The Keep Kids Fed Act” makes a big difference.

Crafts, toys, cleaning supplies and the big one-- food. These are all the things Sara Hertz says she’s been purchasing for her at-home daycare since 2011. But the prices are not the same now as they were back then.

“You kind of knew what you were going to spend every month. Then, just within the last year, and I’m sure everybody has noticed this due to the demand from COVID, we’ve noticed a major increase in all things. I’ll just be ordering groceries, and everything is like $1 or $2 more,” said owner and operator of “Little Explorers Daycare” Sara Hertz.

Hertz had been able to offset some of the cost through The Heartland Child Nutrition Program. During COVID, all daycare providers were placed into “Tier I.” That tier allows them $1.65 per child’s breakfast, $3.12 per lunch and dinner, and $0.93 per snack.

But now providers have been notified that the old system is returning, and they’ll again be placed into “Tier 1″ or “Tier 2″. The zones divide daycares into low- and high-income areas. Those in low-income areas are assigned to “Tier 1.” Those in high-income areas are in “Tier 2.”

It seems straightforward, but Hertz says this poses issues like the fact that the 15 students enrolled in her daycare come from both low- and high-income areas.

“It doesn’t make sense to treat our daycare with a ‘Tier 2′ rate when you have kids coming from other tier areas by other schools that would be ‘Tier 1,’” said Hertz.

Now in “Tier 2,” Hertz will receive $0.59 per breakfast, $1.88 per lunch or dinner and $0.25 per snack, a more than 50% decrease.

“It’s awesome that the food program does what it does, and it’s very helpful. I’m just trying to fight for us providers who are getting cut just because of the area we live in,” Hertz said.

Once the tier systems go back into effect, Hertz and the other owners will have a choice to make: cut those funds from the daycare budget or their personal budgets. Hertz says it’s a no-brainer.

“It won’t impact the daycare. I will still buy things like I always have,” says Hertz.

The choice might not be so easy for other daycare owners. That could lead to higher costs for parents and a lack of care for our kids.

Heartland’s Executive Director Dorleen Wolbaum says Heartland is working with the National Child and Adult Care Food Program Sponsors Association and the USDA to make changes to the program in the next legislative session to provide more relief for daycare owners. She says there are ways to get placed into “Tier 1,” like requesting the parents of each child fills out a form explaining their income and housing situation.

However, Hertz says she doesn’t feel comfortable doing that. She says she’s looking forward to the changes to come out of the legislature.

