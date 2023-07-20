Bismarck High School students participate in molecular biology camp

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though school is out, education has not stopped for juniors and seniors at Bismarck High School. This week, students are participating in a molecular biology camp.

Students get to try out DNA fingerprinting, GMO identification, and virus testing. A grant from the University of North Dakota is sponsoring the club with equipment in order to promote young people getting into a lab.

“We really enjoy, obviously, biology and science and stuff, and it’s important to keep up our education during the summer so we don’t lose that stuff. A lot of us want to go into it,” said Reagan Dever, BHS senior.

This is the first year Bismarck High School has held the camp.

