Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The young woman who was shot on Friday when a gunman opened fire on Fargo Police is sharing her story and thanking the officers who she says saved her life and potentially many others.

Karlee Koswick had only been living in Fargo for three weeks when the shooting happened. The 25-year-old came here from Boston.

“I was looking for some new opportunities and Fargo seemed like a good place to go,” Koswick said.

Friday’s deadly officer-involved shooting is being called one of the darkest days in the Fargo community. Koswick found herself in the middle of it. She was in the fender bender that police and fire crews were responding to.

“I was waiting on a tow truck, on the phone with my dad,” she said. “All of a sudden, I heard gunfire. I wasn’t entirely sure what was happening. I just saw the cops fall down.”

Koswick ran for cover behind a tree, but was shot twice in the leg and hip.

“I’m incredibly grateful that it didn’t turn out worse for me. I’m grateful that I lived through this.”

While Koswick lived through the shooting, Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin did not.

“The whole conversation that we had on the phone, the biggest thing she was concerned about was supporting these police officers,” Niki Knight said.

Knight is Koswick’s boss at United States Axe, one of three jobs she had just started.

“Being in a car accident is traumatic,” Knight said. “Not only was she involved in a car accident, but then to be involved in a shooting and to also see other people get shot around you, that’s traumatic on so many levels.”

Koswick’s recovery is expected to take at least a year.

On Sunday, July 30 United States Axe is hosting a televised throwing tournament at the Gastropub in Fargo. All funds raised will go to Koswick and the officers involved in Friday’s shooting.

