Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life

Karlee Koswick had only been living in Fargo for three weeks when the shooting happened.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The young woman who was shot on Friday when a gunman opened fire on Fargo Police is sharing her story and thanking the officers who she says saved her life and potentially many others.

Karlee Koswick had only been living in Fargo for three weeks when the shooting happened. The 25-year-old came here from Boston.

“I was looking for some new opportunities and Fargo seemed like a good place to go,” Koswick said.

Friday’s deadly officer-involved shooting is being called one of the darkest days in the Fargo community. Koswick found herself in the middle of it. She was in the fender bender that police and fire crews were responding to.

“I was waiting on a tow truck, on the phone with my dad,” she said. “All of a sudden, I heard gunfire. I wasn’t entirely sure what was happening. I just saw the cops fall down.”

Koswick ran for cover behind a tree, but was shot twice in the leg and hip.

“I’m incredibly grateful that it didn’t turn out worse for me. I’m grateful that I lived through this.”

While Koswick lived through the shooting, Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin did not.

“The whole conversation that we had on the phone, the biggest thing she was concerned about was supporting these police officers,” Niki Knight said.

Knight is Koswick’s boss at United States Axe, one of three jobs she had just started.

“Being in a car accident is traumatic,” Knight said. “Not only was she involved in a car accident, but then to be involved in a shooting and to also see other people get shot around you, that’s traumatic on so many levels.”

Koswick’s recovery is expected to take at least a year.

On Sunday, July 30 United States Axe is hosting a televised throwing tournament at the Gastropub in Fargo. All funds raised will go to Koswick and the officers involved in Friday’s shooting.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mickelson of Rolla
UPDATE: Search crews for missing boater near Van Hook pulled due to rough waters
Fatal crash
UPDATE: 56-year-old motorcyclist dies in Morton County crash on Saturday
Budget Inn
Budget Inn in Bismarck to be turned into apartment complex
New Town Oil fire
UPDATE: Four hurt after fire breaks out at well site north of New Town
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Many questions remain after police say gunman fired on officers in Fargo, killing 1 and wounding 2

Latest News

Williams County awarded grant towards controlling blue-green algae at Epping-Springbrook
Search crews for missing boater at Van Hook pulled due to rough waters
Four hurt after fire breaks out at well site north of New Town
Rep. Matt Rosendale meeting with producers
Montana Representative Rosendale looking for comments on upcoming farm bill