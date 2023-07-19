WATCH: ND Attorney General news conference regarding use of deadly force in Fargo shooting

By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the use of deadly force by a Fargo police officer on Friday, July 14.

You can watch the full press conference above.

The attorney general was joined by Chief Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness, BCI Special Agent Casey Miller, and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski.

Wrigley said the news conference addressed the officer use of force issue only. The attorney general and other law enforcement leaders will hold a news conference on Friday, July 21, to address last week’s violent incident and the ongoing investigation. A time for that update has yet to be determined.

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident(Fargo Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mickelson of Rolla
Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday
New Town Oil fire
UPDATE: Four hurt after fire breaks out at well site north of New Town
Woman in serious condition following bison attack
Visitor seriously injured by bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Richard Mickelson of Rolla
UPDATE: Search crews for missing boater near Van Hook pulled due to rough waters
Main Street, Bismarck 1873
On this day in history: how Bismarck got its name

Latest News

Mosquito spray update
Second attempt of mosquito spray
Williston Schools Audit
Petition audit of Williston Basin School District to continue later this summer
BPS Logo
Petition audit of Bismarck Public Schools scheduled to start in October
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 7/19/2023