WATCH: ND Attorney General news conference regarding use of deadly force in Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the use of deadly force by a Fargo police officer on Friday, July 14.

You can watch the full press conference above.

The attorney general was joined by Chief Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness, BCI Special Agent Casey Miller, and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski.

Wrigley said the news conference addressed the officer use of force issue only. The attorney general and other law enforcement leaders will hold a news conference on Friday, July 21, to address last week’s violent incident and the ongoing investigation. A time for that update has yet to be determined.

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident (Fargo Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.