UPDATE: Man who escaped from JRMU in Jamestown captured in Corson County, SD

Nathan A. Lang
Nathan A. Lang(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy and KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORSON COUNTY, S.D. (KFYR) – UPDATE (7/29/2023 at 12:45 p.m.): The North Dakota Highway Patrol says police have captured 39-year-old, runaway inmate Nathan Allen Lang.

Police say he was serving a sentence for theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor before he escaped from the James River Minimum Unit at the correctional center in Jamestown, North Dakota, on July 18.

The Patrol reports the Corson County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota received a citizen tip regarding Nathan Lang’s whereabouts Friday night around 9 p.m., which lead them to an abandoned farmyard on State Line Road five miles east of South Dakota Highway 63 where police discovered Lang.

Police say a pursuit ensued into a nearby hayfield. Lang eventually stopped his vehicle and was arrested without incident.

The report says police found his girlfriend, Yorishia Hoon, and a 2-year-old child also in the pickup Lang was driving.

Officers report Lang and Hoon were both charged with burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, trespassing, eluding, and child neglect.

The 2-year-old was placed in the care of Child Protective Services. The child’s name will not be released, according to the Patrol.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) – ORIGINAL STORY (7/19/2023): On Tuesday, July 18 at 9:45 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Allen Lang escaped from the James River Minimum Unit in Jamestown.

Lang was serving a sentence for theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt with a navy blue t-shirt over the top. He was wearing khaki pants and black shoes.

Lang was last seen on Tuesday at 11:53 p.m. driving westbound on the Frontage Road near Exit 256 in Jamestown.

He is possibly driving a stolen white 2021 Ram 3500 pickup with North Dakota license plate 320AAT. The pickup had an attached 32′ gooseneck trailer with North Dakota license plate T42454.

He has contacts in Bismarck and in Fargo. If you locate Lang or the vehicle, do not make contact and call 911.

  • Height: 5 ft.,11in.
  • Weight: 235 lbs.
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoo left bicep – Tribal, “OCC” lettering on the inside of the spade. The tattoo across the right bicep – barb wire
Nathan Lang tattoos
Nathan Lang tattoos(ND Highway Patrol)

