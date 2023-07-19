Sports Spotlight: Trace King

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trace King’s home baseball games are in the capital city, but he’s from the county seat of Emmons County. Trace has become very familiar with Highway 83.

When it comes to baseball at Dwyer Field, Trace King is a difference maker.

“He’s our lead-off hitter. He led off for the high school season, he’s leading off this year, this summer (with the Capitals). When he gets on base, we usually score runs. That’s the lead-off guy’s job, to get on, and the other guys behind him knock him in,” said Aric Lee, head coach of the Capitals and Skyhawks.

It’s not just his game that sets him apart, it’s the miles he covers just to play for the Skyhawks and Capitals.

“Him playing for the Skyhawks for three years and with the Capitals for two years now, that’s five seasons of baseball where he’s traveling an hour one way just to get to practice or games,” said Lee. “That dedication and that commitment speaks volumes to the type of kid he is. And he shows that on the field, when he goes out and plays, he gives it everything he’s got every time. You know what you’re going to get from him: consistency.”

King lives in Linton, and he played basketball and football for the Lions.

“Well, baseball was my favorite sport. And instead of playing summer, I felt like I needed to play spring ball too. So, the only option was coming up to Shiloh,” said King.

He thinks the hour to drive to Bismarck for practice and games at Shiloh is well worth it.

“It’s really cool, actually. There’s a whole different group of kids. You’ve got your friends in Linton, and you’ve got your friends in Shiloh. It’s just a good mix. It’s awesome,” said King.

It’s never easy being the new kid. When King first arrived, he was on the quiet side. King adjusted, eventually evolving into a team leader.

“He’s not a rah-rah guy, but he goes out there and shows you how to do it, and how to do it right. When people see that, they like to follow that because he has had success, and they want to be successful. Other kids on our team look up to him and he does a great job leading,” said Lee.

That success comes in the form of being named to the All-State team for the past two seasons and leading Shiloh to a state tournament appearance this spring.

“That was always kind of the goal, besides going to state, is being named all-state. And doing it with a few of my teammates too is always a plus, so that really meant a lot,” said King.

The next stop in King’s journey will take him to the College of Science in Wahpeton, where he plans to play baseball for the Wildcats.

King and the Capitals start the playoffs tomorrow. They play the A’s in Mandan in the Class-A West Region Tournament on Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.