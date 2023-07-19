Seven firearms, 1,800 rounds and a homemade grenade found in Fargo shooter’s possession

Weapons from shooter in Fargo shooting
Weapons from shooter in Fargo shooting(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - “He was literally man standing, the last man standing between what was coming next and what you can see this assailant was armed for,” said ND Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Wrigley said he believes the man who shot three Fargo officers and a bystander was intent on doing more harm. To a reporter’s question asking whether this was the beginning of a potential mass shooting, Wrigley answered yes.

Vehicle from shooter in Fargo shooting
Vehicle from shooter in Fargo shooting(KFYR-TV)

He made his comments today at a news conference to discuss Officer Zach Robinson’s use of deadly force in stopping shooter Mohamad Barakat.

Wrigley said gunman Mohamad Barakat had three long rifles, four handguns and more than 1,800 rounds, all purchased legally. Officers say they also found gas cans and a homemade grenade inside his car at the scene. The Attorney General stated Barakat ambushed the officers first from inside his vehicle.

Grenade found in Fargo shooting
Grenade found in Fargo shooting(KFYR-TV)

Wrigley said Robinson shot Barakat in order to disarm him, but Barakat picked up another weapon and began waving it. The AG says Robinson exercised restraint and put himself in danger by repeatedly ordering Barakat to put down the weapon. Wrigley says Robinson’s deadly force actions were justified.

“In the wake of Mohamad Barakat’s murderous unprovoked attack, Officer Zach Robinson’s use of deadly force was reasonable, it was necessary, it justified and always it was lawful,” said Wrigely.

Wrigley will be holding another news conference on Friday after the investigation is finished.

