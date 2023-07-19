Setup underway for 2023 North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In less than two days, thousands will take over the Magic City for this year’s North Dakota State Fair.

New carnival rides, new music lineup, animal shows and vendors of nearly every variety have filled the empty space. Kelly Johnson, Sausage King at Y’old Sausage Shop, said it’s nice to be back. He said he’s expecting good weather and a heavy crowd.

“We’re getting set up. Come on, join the state fair this year. You’re gonna have a lot of fun,” said Johnson.

Theresa Morlan, secretary for state fair horse shows, said it’s her tenth year doing this.

“I feel like I was actually a little more organized this year than in the past, so it’s going fairly smooth so far,” said Morlan.

Renae Korslien said of the 650 vendors, oldies but goodies came back, and new people are in the mix. One of the newest additions to fair traffic, free shuttles from the south end of JCPenney’s at the Dakota Square Mall, starts at 1 p.m.

“As soon as people are there, it will run. It picks you up from one in the afternoon and it runs continually to one in the morning. It’s free,” said Korslien.

Korslien highlighted the West Park: new table set-ups, new bathrooms and new entertainment such as the MHA dancers. Morlan said the fair office has done a great job making sure the information gets out.

“The pre-entries are very helpful getting ready ahead of time,” said Morlan.

Tickets are on sale at the kiosks right now near the gates with no extra fees.

With so much to do, you can go to ndstatefair.com. There will be a QR code with a daily agenda, and paper versions will be available at the information center on the grounds.

