Second attempt of mosquito spray

Mosquito spray update(KMOT-TV)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The mosquito spray over the Minot area planned for Tuesday was only partially successful due to an equipment malfunction.

The Ohio Air National Guard successfully sprayed its pesticide spray on Minot Air Force Base Tuesday.

The spray on the City of Minot has been rescheduled to Wednesday evening.

The City of Minot expects winds to subside around 8:00 p.m.

Conditions will be checked around 9:00 p.m.

The spray will take place after sundown.

