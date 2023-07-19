Petition audit of Bismarck Public Schools scheduled to start in October

BPS Logo
BPS Logo(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - State Auditor Josh Gallion said they are scheduled to begin a petition audit of the Bismarck Public School District in October.

The Auditor’s Office will be looking at the district’s finances from the 2022 to 2023 school year, which ended on June 30. Petitioners said they want to make sure the finances are well managed.

More than 5,700 signatures were verified. Only 4,600 were required.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mickelson of Rolla
Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday
New Town Oil fire
UPDATE: Four hurt after fire breaks out at well site north of New Town
Woman in serious condition following bison attack
Visitor seriously injured by bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Richard Mickelson of Rolla
UPDATE: Search crews for missing boater near Van Hook pulled due to rough waters
Main Street, Bismarck 1873
On this day in history: how Bismarck got its name

Latest News

Mosquito spray update
Second attempt of mosquito spray
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
WATCH: ND Attorney General news conference regarding use of deadly force in Fargo shooting
Williston Schools Audit
Petition audit of Williston Basin School District to continue later this summer
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 7/19/2023