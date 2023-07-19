Petition audit of Bismarck Public Schools scheduled to start in October

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - State Auditor Josh Gallion said they are scheduled to begin a petition audit of the Bismarck Public School District in October.

The Auditor’s Office will be looking at the district’s finances from the 2022 to 2023 school year, which ended on June 30. Petitioners said they want to make sure the finances are well managed.

More than 5,700 signatures were verified. Only 4,600 were required.

