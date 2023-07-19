Native North Dakota Navy admiral visits North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Heritage Center in Bismarck had a special visitor today: Navy Admiral Stuart Munsch, who is a native of North Dakota. He’s meeting with people all over the state to help spread an understanding of the Navy, but also to listen to the concerns of North Dakotans.

While touring the Heritage Center, he got to see plans for a military museum and hear the perspectives of the administration that works there.

He said his goal when visiting is to reconnect with the community he grew up in. He’s also meeting with government officials, community groups and leaders for Navy awareness every few years.

“Greater appreciation for the security the Navy provides for the nation. It’s important here in North Dakota because all the exports of agricultural products as well as security in general, and then at arm forces at large in the state, " said Stuart Munsch, navy admiral.

He says he likes speaking with veterans and business leaders about economic developments and serving in the Navy. He hopes to return next year.

