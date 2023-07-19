Native North Dakota Navy admiral visits North Dakota

Navy Speaker at Bismarck Heritage Center
Navy Speaker at Bismarck Heritage Center(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Heritage Center in Bismarck had a special visitor today: Navy Admiral Stuart Munsch, who is a native of North Dakota. He’s meeting with people all over the state to help spread an understanding of the Navy, but also to listen to the concerns of North Dakotans.

While touring the Heritage Center, he got to see plans for a military museum and hear the perspectives of the administration that works there.

He said his goal when visiting is to reconnect with the community he grew up in. He’s also meeting with government officials, community groups and leaders for Navy awareness every few years.

“Greater appreciation for the security the Navy provides for the nation. It’s important here in North Dakota because all the exports of agricultural products as well as security in general, and then at arm forces at large in the state, " said Stuart Munsch, navy admiral.

He says he likes speaking with veterans and business leaders about economic developments and serving in the Navy. He hopes to return next year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mickelson of Rolla
Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday
New Town Oil fire
UPDATE: Four hurt after fire breaks out at well site north of New Town
Woman in serious condition following bison attack
Visitor seriously injured by bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Richard Mickelson of Rolla
UPDATE: Search crews for missing boater near Van Hook pulled due to rough waters
Main Street, Bismarck 1873
On this day in history: how Bismarck got its name

Latest News

Minot state fair set up
Setup underway for 2023 North Dakota State Fair
Kristen Adrion of Arizona
North Dakotans in Arizona feeling the record-setting heat
Weapons from shooter in Fargo shooting
Seven firearms, 1,800 rounds and a homemade grenade found in Fargo shooter’s possession
Mosquito spray update
Second attempt of mosquito spray