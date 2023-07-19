Nathan A. Lang Escapee from JRMU in Jamestown

Nathan A Lang
Nathan A Lang(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - On July 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM Nathan Allen Lang, 39 years old, escaped from the James River Minimum Unit in Jamestown, ND.

He was serving a sentence for theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt with a navy blue t-shirt over the top. He was wearing khaki pants and black shoes.

Nathan was last seen on July 18 at 11:53 PM driving westbound on the Frontage Road near Exit 256 in Jamestown.

Nathan is possibly driving a stolen white 2021 Ram 3500 pickup with North Dakota license plate 320AAT. The pickup had an attached 32′ gooseneck trailer ND license plate T42454.

Nathan Lang has contacts in Bismarck and in Fargo. If you locate the individual or vehicle, do not make contact and call 911.

DOB: May 17th, 1984 SEX: Male Race: Caucasian Place of birth: Bismarck Height: 5ft 11in. Weight: 235 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown State ID: 145896

Nathan Allen Lang Tattoo Spade
Nathan Allen Lang Tattoo Spade(KFYR-TV)
Nathan Allen Lang Tattoo Wire
Nathan Allen Lang Tattoo Wire(KFYR-TV)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mickelson of Rolla
Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday
New Town Oil fire
UPDATE: Four hurt after fire breaks out at well site north of New Town
Woman in serious condition following bison attack
Visitor seriously injured by bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Richard Mickelson of Rolla
UPDATE: Search crews for missing boater near Van Hook pulled due to rough waters
Main Street, Bismarck 1873
On this day in history: how Bismarck got its name

Latest News

Doug Burgum
Burgum hits donor requirements, one step closer to Republican debate stage
The Pheasant Drive-In in Mobridge, SD
Drive-In movie theater offers a trip back in time
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/18/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/18/2023