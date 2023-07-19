Nathan A. Lang Escapee from JRMU in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - On July 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM Nathan Allen Lang, 39 years old, escaped from the James River Minimum Unit in Jamestown, ND.

He was serving a sentence for theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt with a navy blue t-shirt over the top. He was wearing khaki pants and black shoes.

Nathan was last seen on July 18 at 11:53 PM driving westbound on the Frontage Road near Exit 256 in Jamestown.

Nathan is possibly driving a stolen white 2021 Ram 3500 pickup with North Dakota license plate 320AAT. The pickup had an attached 32′ gooseneck trailer ND license plate T42454.

Nathan Lang has contacts in Bismarck and in Fargo. If you locate the individual or vehicle, do not make contact and call 911.

DOB: May 17th, 1984 SEX: Male Race: Caucasian Place of birth: Bismarck Height: 5ft 11in. Weight: 235 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown State ID: 145896

Nathan Allen Lang Tattoo Spade (KFYR-TV)

Nathan Allen Lang Tattoo Wire (KFYR-TV)

