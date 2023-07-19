Montana Representative Rosendale looking for comments on upcoming farm bill

GLENDIVE, M.T. (KUMV) - The United States Farm Bill is up for renewal this year, and legislators are trying to find out from farmers what they want to see in it.

On Monday, Representative Matt Rosendale, R-MT, released a survey to find out what Montanans want in the bill. The Farm Bill covers everything from crop insurance to conservation efforts and producer support.

“Getting Montana’s priorities into this year’s Farm Bill is crucial to maintaining our state’s economic health. I’ve been working hard to make sure our needs are addressed in this massive piece of legislation and have held roundtable discussions to get input from important stakeholders,” said Rosendale.

Some priorities for Rosendale include securing a strong crop insurance program, blocking foreign entities from purchasing farmland and fixing labeling for beef imports.

Montanans interested in filling out the survey can do so here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.