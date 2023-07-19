Drive-In movie theater offers a trip back in time

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - In the late 1950s, there were as many as 4,000 drive-in movie theaters operating across the country.

Today, there are less than 350 left.

One of them is not too far away. The Pheasant Drive-In in Mobridge, South Dakota has been open since 1960.

And, more than 60 years later, it’s still the place to be every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

You could say, Gretchen Olson is the face of the Pheasant Drive-In. She’s the first person people see when they come to a movie here.

“They’re excited to watch the movie,” Gretchen said.

Her younger sister, Heidi, calls herself the pop girl.

“Yep. I do pops and slushies. That’s my job,” said Heidi.

Their parents, Jill and Jon, bought the theater in 2019. The Pheasant Drive-In attracts movie-lovers from Mobridge and beyond.

“We have people who are camping at the campgrounds, they might be from out of state. We get some Bismarck families, Linton, Gettysburg. They come from all over,” Jill said.

A trip here is a trip back in time. In the concession stand, the Olsons serve homemade barbeques, made from a secret recipe that’s as old as the drive-in.

“You have to buy the theater in order to get the recipe,” joked Jill.

The speakers here are original, dating back to 1960, when the theater opened.

“You can adjust the sound,” Jill said as she demonstrated.

While the speakers are not new, the movies on the screen are.

“We are a first run theater,” Jill said.

That means the movies are new releases. On this night, ‘The Flash’ is on the big screen. But an evening at the Pheasant is about more than just a movie. It’s about spending time together and enjoying the warm summer nights.

“We can play around over here, and we can watch the movie in the car or outside,” said eight-year-old Lilika Moore, who lives in Mobridge.

“I can watch a movie outside,” added six-year-old Henry Moore.

" I can enjoy nature while watching a movie,” said 11-year-old Irena Hildebrandt, who came here with her family from nearby Selby, S.D.

“When the movie is running, and kids are running around, and families are laughing and enjoying themselves, that’s my favorite part,” said Jill.

A nostalgic experience, creating yet another sweet summer memory.

The original Pheasant Drive-In opened in the 1950s and was located by the Missouri River. When the Oahe Dam was built in the late 50s, the drive-in was moved to its current location in Mobridge.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will be on the big screen this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The movie starts at approximately 9:30 p.m. The ticket booth opens at 8:30 p.m.

Follow the Pheasant Drive-In on Facebook to see what other movies they’ll show this summer.

