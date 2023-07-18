Williston’s Pitbull ban repeal election set for September 26

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Voters in Williston will decide on repealing a pit bull ban this fall.

The special election will be held on September 26 at the Williston Arc. The Williams County Commission approved the details Tuesday, having Auditor Beth Innis conduct the election.

A group looking to repeal the ban presented a certified petition to the Williston City Commission in April. The board voted to have the people decide on the law’s fate instead of repealing it themselves.

