Williston’s Pitbull ban repeal election set for September 26

Pit bull
Pit bull(MGN)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Voters in Williston will decide on repealing a pit bull ban this fall.

The special election will be held on September 26 at the Williston Arc. The Williams County Commission approved the details Tuesday, having Auditor Beth Innis conduct the election.

A group looking to repeal the ban presented a certified petition to the Williston City Commission in April. The board voted to have the people decide on the law’s fate instead of repealing it themselves.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man overboard near Van Hook Resort on Lake Sakakawea
Fatal crash
UPDATE: 56-year-old motorcyclist dies in Morton County crash on Saturday
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Many questions remain after police say gunman fired on officers in Fargo, killing 1 and wounding 2
Search continues for Renee Arcand
UPDATE: Search for a missing woman continues in Glendive, Montana
Burgum campaign finances
Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign by the numbers

Latest News

Tractor on a farm
Guidelines for new farmers to operate their own farm
Budget Inn
Budget Inn in Bismarck to be turned into apartment complex
Main Street, Bismarck 1873
On this day in history: how Bismarck got its name
Guidelines for new farmers