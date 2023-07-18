Williams County awarded grant towards controlling blue-green algae at Epping-Springbrook

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Cyanobacteria - otherwise known as blue-green algae - blooms can cause problems for many bodies of water across North Dakota. Williams County was recently awarded a grant to help control the spread of blue-green algae in one of their dams.

Last month, the North Dakota Industrial Commission approved nearly $132 thousand for Williams County to purchase several Buoys for Epping Springbrook Dam. Parks Director Jeremy Ludlum said these devices emit an ultrasonic wave that prevents sunlight from reaching the algae at the bottom. They can also monitor water data such as temperature and chemical level. Ludlum added it’s just one of the ways they’re looking to limit algae blooms.

“There’s a big process to getting rid of blue-green algae. We don’t believe these buoys are the final answer. It’s a step,” said Ludlum.

Ludlum said the blooms are also fueled by runoff produced from nearby landowners.

Cyanobacteria - otherwise known as blue-green algae (Image: MGN)

“We’re applying for grants not for county parks but for landowners in that watershed. For them to make improvements on their land. They can get paid to make improvements on their land that will improve the water quality for the whole watershed,” said Ludlum.

Ludlum said the buoys are being produced and should be in the lake later this fall. Ludlum said the goal is to learn how to use them in time for when the ice melts next spring.

The funding comes from the Outdoor Heritage Fund, which supports projects that enhance outdoor conservation practices in the state.

There are currently 10 bodies of water that are under an advisory for blue-green algae from the State Department of Environmental Quality. Blue-green algae can look like grass clippings floating in the water, clumps/puffballs or green cottage cheese. It can also make the water appear like spilled green paint or green pea soup.

