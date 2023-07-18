West Fargo Police need help locating missing woman

They are looking for 50-year-old Jonett Wanner, who was last seen on July 11 around 2:30 p.m.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who has been missing for a week.

They are looking for 50-year-old Jonett Wanner, who was last seen on July 11 around 2:30 p.m. She may be driving a grey 2017 Nissan Rogue with ND plates 261AZY. Authorities say she may also be traveling whit her dog.

If you have any information on Wanner’s whereabouts, you are asked to call WFPD at (701) 515-5500.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

