On this day in history: how Bismarck got its name

Main Street, Bismarck 1873
Main Street, Bismarck 1873(Courtesy of Bismarck Historical Society)
By Justin Gick
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck was named 150 years ago on this day.

Back in the 1800s, Bismarck was the wild west. Not much was here and people were just starting to move in and establish businesses.

Before it was named Bismarck, the town was called Edwinton for Edwin Ferry Johnson. Johnson was a civil engineer for the Northern Pacific Railway. He trained surveyors, who out of respect for him, named the town after him.

“The young surveyors that came to Bismarck to survey the town and plan the streets out needed a name in order to rate it on the information,” said Ann Vadnie, board member of the Bismarck Historical Society.

Vadnie said she thinks people commonly believe the name was changed due to the influx of German immigrants. She’s not so sure that’s true. Edwinton was renamed Bismarck after the Northern Pacific Railway announced they were having financial difficulties.

“The Northern Pacific Railroad needed money and they had the intent to go after some German investors to make themselves solvent to continue along on their way,” said Vadnie.

Bismarck was named after the German Chancellor, Otto Von Bismarck. Vadnie said city officials sent a letter to the Chancellor saying that they wanted to change the name to Bismarck, and they actually received a letter back.

“Within the letter, he basically said thank you for the honor and also thank you for the kind things that you said about what I have done for our country,” said Vadnie.

Otto Von Bismarck ended that letter by giving the city well wishes for its prosperity in the future. Those wishes came true, and 150 years later, Bismarck is thriving.

“Bismarck’s population today is about 75,000 to 76,000 people. We continue to add about 1,000 people every year. Physically, we grew from just a few blocks in what is now our downtown area to close to 36 square miles of annexed property,” said Jason Tomanek, Bismarck’s assistant city administrator.

In order to look ahead, we must look back and remember how we got here.

To learn more about Bismarck’s history, you can head over to the historical society’s website here.

