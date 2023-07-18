Pro’s Pointer #12: jigging rap

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If a fish bites an artificial lure in the winter, why wouldn’t it work when fishing in open water?

In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee, highlights a bait that now stays in his tackle box all year round.

“It’s no secret that these once known strictly for ice fishing lures are now catching fish year-round,” said Candle. “There are three components to fishing a jigging rap correctly. The first one is the lift. It’s not a slow lift. It has got to be a sharp snap that catapults that bait up of the bottom, so it continues to dart when the rod stops moving. The second component is letting the lure drop on slack line. This is really hard for good jig fishermen to get used to because it goes against everything we’ve been taught. The last component is letting that bait crash into the bottom so it imitates a dying baitfish and many times the walleye will pin it to the bottom. Now there is no subtlety when it comes to bites on a jigging rap, trust me you’ll know when you got one.”

Next week, Johnnie is on Lake Sakakawea and he will be talking about contour trolling.

