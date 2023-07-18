Pay raise approved for Ward County detention officers amid turnover, population increase

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- Leadership with the Ward County Jail is attempting to mitigate their higher-than-average turnover from last year.

Paul Olthoff, major at the jail, proposed a 3% raise for Ward County detention officers Tuesday morning. Juvenile detention officers are included.

Olthoff said they normally lose 12 people a year, but last year they lost 16. He said this year so far, they’ve lost thirteen.

“A lot of it is the stress of the job and what’s going on there. Our average population was 181 in June. We’re built for 150 on our staffing,” said Olthoff.

In addition to increased turnover, he said this past weekend, their inmate population peaked at 200 for the first time ever.

Commissioner Shelly Weppler, along with the rest of the commissioners, approved the pay raise.

“That’s a big impact on your staff, because I didn’t realize we were near that 200,” said Weppler.

Olthoff mentioned that part of the population increase includes housing more than thirty inmates from federal and other agencies.

