Pair of Magic City tennis legends inducted into North Dakota Tennis Association Hall of Fame

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two Minot tennis legends joined elite company at Hammond Park on Saturday.

The North Dakota Tennis Association Hall of Fame inducted John Christen, who won the 1981 singles state championship for Bishop Ryan, and Raman Jayapathy, who won the 1979 singles state championship for Minot High.

The two witnessed what Jayapathy called the “tennis boom” in the United States in the 1970s and 80s. Jayapathy said he remembers more than 50 tennis courts open in Minot during that time.

“It’s fantastic to have these two guys, two of the biggest competitors in the late 70s and the mid-80s in this area before they moved on to bigger and better things. It’s just a great thing for Minot tennis,” said Larry McFall, who coached Christen at Bishop Ryan.

Christen played tennis and wrestled at the University of North Dakota, where he is also a hall of famer.

“John has always been a staple for our family and he epitomizes what the Christens mean. We work hard, make good decisions and nobody wants to play us because we’re fierce competitors,” said Paul Christen, John Christen’s nephew.

Jayapathy won a national championship with Gustavus Adolphus College and was named a two-time All-American before joining the pro tennis circuit.

“To have it here in Minot is very special for me. A lot of my old tennis friends are here and to be inducted in with John Christen was very special for us because we’re the ones who played all the time together and it was a blast,” said Jayapathy.

Magi and Minot State Beavers tennis legends Brian Pederson and Mark Guy attended the ceremony along with former Minot High tennis coach Jerry Lyon.

“It’s a great honor. I grew up two blocks from here. It’s just a great honor to go into the hall of fame with a guy who I used to play with, Raman Jayapathy. To have it here, in Minot, is quite an honor,” said Christen.

The Hall of Fame is inside the Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks, the site of the 2023-24 NDHSAA boys and girls tennis state championships.

