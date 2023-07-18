Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Initial Rock on the Custer Trail, an important piece of ND history

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILLINGS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” is taking us down another path: the Custer Trail.

Back in 1876, Colonel George Armstrong Custer led his cavalry through North Dakota to the Battle of Little Big Horn.

In 2001, Cliff Naylor showed us an important and unique piece of North Dakota history from that journey — Initial Rock. (Watch the full story above.)

You can still go to see Initial Rock! The rock is still in the badlands and is still protected by covering and fencing.

If you’re looking to put it into your GPS, it’s on 139th Avenue in Medora.

Initial Rock is one of five sites that are on the Custer Military Trail — a large historic district that was made part of the National Register of Historic Places in 2009.

The sites make up a driving tour of Custer’s journey that visitors can do.

