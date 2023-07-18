No permit, no problem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Ty Olson gets behind the wheel of a car, he’s not worried about how fast he’s going or using his turn signals when he passes slower drivers on the race track.

“It’s a lot of adrenaline, you just gotta try to stay focused,” Ty says.

Ty’s been focused on the Dakota Legends Racing Circuit for almost a year now.

“He just seems to have a natural ability, he just seems to soak it straight in. So he soaks it all up and gets straight into it,” Glenn Mitchell says.

Mitchell is a veteran race car driver who mentors Ty and is a part of his crew. Other members include Ty’s mom and dad, sponsor Mike King and Ty’s little brother.

“It’s fun to watch and I like to bring friends with and we watch it,” Ty’s little brother Easton says.

Ty developed his need for speed when visiting race tracks with his father, who witnessed his first race a little over a year ago.

“He finished the race, and I think he was in last place, maybe passed one car, yeah,” Scott says.

He’s come a long way since then, winning his first race on July 15th.

“He races with guys out there every day that have been racing for more years than he’s been alive,” Ty’s sponsor Mike King says.

Legend Racing may just be the first gear in Ty’s racing career.

“I always say you can race in Mandan here at Dakota Speedway every Friday night, or you can race NASCAR,” Scott says.

No matter where he’s racing, he keeps his mom on the edge of her seat.

“I literally watch the race, my heart is pounding and I’m probably praying the entire time to keep him safe,” Ty’s mom Dana says.

Ty will probably win several more races before he can legally drive.

“I am looking forward to getting my driver’s license,” Ty says.

You need to be 16 in North Dakota to get a driver’s license, regardless of how much experience you have behind the wheel.

