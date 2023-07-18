News Release: Visitor seriously injured by bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Woman in serious condition following bison attack
Woman in serious condition following bison attack
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park officials say a Minnesota woman was seriously injured by a bison at the park on Saturday, July 15.

Park rangers say the woman received injuries to her abdomen and foot. They say they don’t yet know the exact details of what happened during the attack, and that an investigation is underway. The incident took place at the park’s Painted Canyon.

The woman was transported to a Dickinson hospital and later to a Fargo hospital. She was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Park staff say bison have a tendency to become aggressive from mid-July through August, which is their mating season.

