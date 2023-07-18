Guidelines for new farmers to operate their own farm

Tractor on a farm
Tractor on a farm(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The USDA considers “farm rookies” to be those who have been farming for less than 10 years.

The USDA’s guidelines for new farmers came out last year. It says the maximum loan amounts go higher than two million dollars for guaranteed farm ownership.

Brandon Bock, owner of Bock Farms, said the reason he was able to rent land was because his neighbors knew him since he was a baby.

“Just come from wherever you’re from and say, ‘I want to start farming.’ That’s extremely difficult because you don’t have those relationships from childhood all the way up to starting a job,” said Bock.

He said there is more opportunity for smaller acres farmers to still generate high revenue and grow high-quality food.

