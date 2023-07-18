ND National Guard partners with Trinity for PaYS program

PaYS Program, Minot
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota National Guard has partnered with Trinity Health and roughly 30 other organizations across the country to help service members break into the workforce.

Brigadier General Jon Erickson, land component commander, said after guard members complete the ‘Partnership for Your Success’ program, they will get opportunities to interview with organizations in their lineup.

Erickson said their soldiers serve in the National Guard part-time, so it would be another way for them to start their civilian careers.

“Organizations like Trinity Health, they’re looking for highly qualified, highly motivated people to come work for them in their civilian capacity,” said Erickson.

He included other shared values including teamwork, adversity, and adaptability.

