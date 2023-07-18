Mosquito spray this week ahead of ND State Fair

Minot Mosquito Spray
Minot Mosquito Spray(KFYR-TV)
By Ethan Wiley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Air Force will spray for mosquitoes, just in time for thousands of people to arrive in Minot for the North Dakota State Fair.

Minot Air Force Base and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station 910th Airlift Wing are set to perform aerial mosquito spraying between July 18-20.

They’ll spray Minot, Minot Air Force Base, Williston, and Burlington.

The spray will take place sometime between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., but exact times and locations are dependent on the weather.

They’ll be using pesticides registered with the EPA.

The chemicals used are chosen due to minimal health risk, but the base recommends that people and pets stay indoors during the spray until it settles.

Anyone with questions about the spray can call the 5th Civil Engineer Squadron, Pest Management Office at: (701) 723-2393.

