Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – The search for a boater who went overboard has been paused momentarily due to rough waters and weather.

We’ve also learned the identity of the man who went missing as 73-year-old Richard Mickelson, of Rolla.

Sheriff Corey Bristol told Your News Leader that Mickelson and his wife were fishing on the water shortly before 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Bristol said Richard was trying to untangle a line from his boat motor when he fell in, and the boat drifted away before he could get back.

Bristol said the search had to be paused Tuesday morning due to rough conditions on the water, and they hope to resume Thursday morning, but will continue to search whenever possible.

Last known coordinates of the man who went missing in the Van Hook Arm of Lake Sakakawea (Van Hook Resort FB Page)

