Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday

Van Hook missing boater
Van Hook missing boater(kmot-tv)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – The search for a boater who went overboard has been paused momentarily due to rough waters and weather.

We’ve also learned the identity of the man who went missing as 73-year-old Richard Mickelson, of Rolla.

Sheriff Corey Bristol told Your News Leader that Mickelson and his wife were fishing on the water shortly before 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Bristol said Richard was trying to untangle a line from his boat motor when he fell in, and the boat drifted away before he could get back.

Bristol said the search had to be paused Tuesday morning due to rough conditions on the water, and they hope to resume Thursday morning, but will continue to search whenever possible.

Related Content: Search crews for missing boater at Van Hook pulled due to rough waters

Last known coordinates of the man who went missing in the Van Hook Arm of Lake Sakakawea
Last known coordinates of the man who went missing in the Van Hook Arm of Lake Sakakawea(Van Hook Resort FB Page)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Search crews for missing boater at Van Hook pulled due to rough waters
Fatal crash
UPDATE: 56-year-old motorcyclist dies in Morton County crash on Saturday
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Many questions remain after police say gunman fired on officers in Fargo, killing 1 and wounding 2
Budget Inn
Budget Inn in Bismarck to be turned into apartment complex
Burgum campaign finances
Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign by the numbers

Latest News

Ward County Detention Center hearing
Pay raise approved for Ward County detention officers amid turnover, population increase
Pair of Magic City tennis legends inducted into North Dakota Tennis Association Hall of Fame
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog ‘grateful’ to be alive
Minot Mosquito Spray
Mosquito spray this week ahead of ND State Fair