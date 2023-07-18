Minot State literacy camp makes reading fun this summer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT)- Giving Day at Minot State University raised $36,000.

Now, some of that money is being used for a kid’s literacy summer camp.

Oliver Babcock, a first grader, is learning that reading can be fun at MSU’s Summer Literacy Camp.

Stations have games and practical application exercises, giving hands-on opportunities.

Oliver’s favorite activity is the “fishing game”

“So that all the fish will flip over, and it was easy,” said Oliver.

Oliver’s mom said she feels extremely fortunate to have a program like this.

“It’s amazing that this is offered here, because it’s summertime and there’s so many other things that they could do to forget the reading, and how lucky are we that we have a program where he can just keep up with it and jump right back into 2nd grade ready to read,” said Samantha Babcock, Oliver’s mom.

The camp started as an extension of Dr. Lisa Borden-King’s reading clinicals.

Now it is scheduled for two hours, twice a week.

“Her mother started the whole reading clinic years and years ago in the 90s, I believe, and so it’s been something touches her heart quite a bit that she wants this program to continue,” said Karen Foley, Camp and Clinical Director at Minot State University.

MSU students teach and earn clinical credits toward their degree while giving kids the gift of reading.

If you’re interested in registering, you can email Dr. Lisa Borden-King at lisa.borden-king@minotstateu.edu or Karen Foley at karen.foley@minotstateu.edu.

