Micro-surfacing work creates some delays in Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Micro-surfacing work led to some delays for motorists on a stretch of 16th Street SW in Minot Monday.

Traffic for much of the day Monday was cut down to one lane in each direction up the hill on 16th Street SW.

The city said it’s a stronger, more durable chip seal meant for higher-traffic roads.

The work is taking place on 16th Street, as well as Burdick Expressway from the fairgrounds to the bridge before Corbett Field and 13th Street SE.

The city indicated work should wrap up by Wednesday.

